Springer Opera House presents 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Springer Opera House in Columbus is kicking off its first production of the Springer’s 2016-2017 season.

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis is coming to the Springer and it’s a part of the Springer Children’s Theater series.

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is considered one of the most popular English books and the Top 10 Bestselling Books of all time.

The adventures of the four children and the gentle but powerful lion Aslan are fun for every age.

Set during World War II, four children wander through a wardrobe and into magical world where they become royalty and after harrowing battle between good and evil rule the land of Narnia until they’re adults. But when they travel back to the real world only seconds have passed.

Public performances of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” are on Friday and Saturday July 15-16, July 22-23 and at 2 p.m. Sunday and July 17 and 24.

For tickets or more information, click here or call 706-327-3688.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.