Columbus church gears up for Saturday school supply giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Just a few weeks of summer vacation remain for kids in the Valley, and now one Columbus church is gearing up to help families with school supplies.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16th, Saint James CME off Northstar Drive will give out things like backpacks, paper, notebooks, and more. The Back to School kickoff will also have food trucks, entertainment, and other local vendors in hopes of bringing the whole community out.

Congregation members say this time of year can be financially hard on parents, and they hope their fellowship and giveaways can help.

"Myself, being a single parent, I know how it is getting back. School supplies, when you have two or more children it can be a toll on the parents," said event coordinator Aisha Denard



The church will also welcome a member of the Muscogee Marshal's office to talk to kids and young adults about how to comply and interact with law enforcement in light of recent headlines across the country.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.