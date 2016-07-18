UPDATE: Victims killed in 2-vehicle accident on US 80 identified

(WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that they are currently investigating a fatal 2-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Russell County, where five people have died.

Officials have identified the victims as Carrie Jones, 32, of Albany, LA; Judy Madere, 58; Trudy Hebert, 58; and two children ages 4 and 7 of Albany, LA.

The accident occurred near the East Alabama Motor Speedway near Crawford around 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, approximately 10 miles west of Phenix City.

The 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by Jones, collided with a 2006 Mack tractor trailer. The driver of the Mack was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Investigators confirmed that five people, including two children, were killed in the accident. The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

ALEA is asking all commuters to avoid driving in the area as they investigate and clear the scene.

Funeral services for the crash victims will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Brandon Thompson funeral home in Hammond, LA. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The family of the victims have also set up a GoFundMe account. If you would like to contribute to the funeral and other needs of the family click here.

