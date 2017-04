COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Current PTSD drug treatments may not work in all cases, but some veterans feel getting back to nature- is the real cure.

"I was spiraling so fast I couldn’t do anything for myself!"

"It clears your head, there’s work to do and it’s fun.

PTSD Relief - Thursday, July 21 at 10/9 central on News Leader 9 on Fox 54.

And join the conversation on social media by using #PTSDRelief.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.