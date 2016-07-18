Late school registration could cause major headaches

Long lines and backed up paper work is what Muscogee County Public School administrators are hoping to avoid this year.

Early registration is underway for students new to the district, or those who have recently moved.

Parents can look up their child's school online and register with them directly, or they can come to the district's headquarters off Macon Road.

You'll need two forms that prove your address. School administrators say registering your children now can save big headaches for everyone during the first week of school.

"When you come late or we don't get the information till late, then of course we have a concern as to seat assignments in a particular school. Under some conditions that could require us to add teachers because we are required by Georgia law to have only so many kids per classroom," said Melvin Blackwell, Chief of Student Services.

Late registration can also upset bus routes, and could have students missing out on class time.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.