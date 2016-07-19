Chick-fil-A rolls out new breakfast menu item

The fast food giant has released a new Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich, the newest breakfast menu in six years. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Say hello to a new healthy choice from Chick-fil-A.

The fast food giant has released a new Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich, the newest breakfast menu in six years.

The sandwich includes a multigrain English muffin, egg whites, grilled chicken and cheese. The sandwich comes at 300 calories and 25 grams of protein, and will cost $3.35.

“At Chick-fil-A, we’re constantly looking for innovative - and delicious - ways to meet the needs of our guests,” said David Farmer, vice president of menu strategy and development. “We understand the importance of breakfast and the impact it has throughout the day. We tested the Egg White Grill in select markets across the country, including our busiest restaurants in Manhattan, and our customers gave us great feedback. The Egg White Grill is the perfect solution for our health-conscious customers looking for a grab-and-go breakfast.”

The new addition does mean one loss – the spicy chicken biscuit has been removed from the menu, much to the dismay of some.

@StevenPertle In order to bring new flavors to the menu, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit has been removed to make room for the Egg White Grill. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 18, 2016

Chick-fil-A first started serving breakfast in 1986.

And it’s not the newest addition to the menu: Chick-fil-A says they’ve increased the size of their Greek yogurt parfait, and adding four new dipping sauces, including sweet and spicy Sriracha.

The new item was introduced to menus nationwide on Monday.

