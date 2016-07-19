GA couple presents epic movie poster birth announcement

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – There are many ways to publicize a birth announcement, but one Harris County couple nailed it as they presented their very own movie poster titled Pregnant.

“From the people who brought you 'Zeke' Ezekiel Womack,” was the introduction on the birth announcement, referring to Marc and Brianne Womack’s son Ezekiel, who they adopted in March.

As many pregnant women can relate to, Brianne Womack is shown in the movie poster with the top cravings almost every pregnant woman has: watermelon, pickles, cookie dough ice cream and chocolate.

The Womacks wanted to present a creative way to share their exciting news and it didn’t take long for them to put it together. They used their own lighting, cameras and Adobe Photoshop to create the poster and it was shared on Facebook with more than 1,000 likes.

To top off this birth announcement, the credits include Ezekiel, their cat, dogs, their chickens and lastly it shows their “film” is directed by the Lord.

The Womacks are expecting their second child in December.

