Hudson, Jones join former MLBers on NBC alumni roster

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA, KS (WTVM) – A number of former Atlanta Braves are joining an alumni roster for the National Baseball Congress World Series in August.

Former Braves Chipper Jones, Tim Hudson, Dan Uggla, and Adam LaRoche will be a part of a 26-man roster headlined by Roger Clemens, according to an NBC Word Series press release.

They will make up the Kansas Stars, who will participate in the National Baseball Congress World Series against college baseball student-athletes.

Jones, who just joined the roster on Monday, said in a tweet: “Happy to be joining some of the fellas, playing for the Kansas Stars in the @NBCWorldSeries. Should be entertaining(comical). #tornACLs.”

The tournament was very excited about Jones joining the roster. 

There are 11 former Major League all-stars on this roster, including Hudson, Jones and Ben Sheets, Roy Oswalt, Uggla, Brad Penny, J.D. Drew, Jack Wilson, Jason Isringhausen and Brandon Inge.

This is the first time in NBC World Series history 24 former Major Leaguers will be on one team.

The Kansas Stars, sponsored by Kansas Star Casino will play in Championship Week of the 82nd NBC World Series. The Stars pool play games will be Saturday, August 6 at 9:30 p.m., Monday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 10, both at 7 p.m.

The full roster includes:

  1. Adam LaRoche
  2. Chipper Jones
  3. Nate Robertson
  4. Roger Clemens
  5. Tim Hudson
  6. Josh Beckett
  7. Roy Oswalt
  8. Ben Sheets
  9. J.D. Drew
  10. Jason Isringhausen
  11. Dan Uggla
  12. Jack Wilson
  13. Rick Ankiel
  14. Brandon Inge
  15. Adam Everett
  16. Laynce Nix
  17. Brett Tomko
  18. Pete Orr Orr
  19. Koyie Hill
  20. Ryan Kohlmeier
  21. Jayson Nix
  22. Ryan Langerhans
  23. Justin Germano
  24. Koby Clemens
  25. Barry Wesson

