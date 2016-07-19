Hudson, Jones join former MLBers on NBC alumni roster

The Central Red Devils got out to an early lead en route to a 7-4 win over the Auburn Tigers in the 7A-Area 4 opener for both teams, the game played at Darnell-Nelson Field in Phenix City.More >>
Chattahoochee Valley’s John Devine was named the ACCC Player of the Week for March 27-April 2.More >>
Sunday night, the Columbus Lions return to the Jungle to host the Georgia Firebirds and some old faces.More >>
Auburn fans have to wait to see Sean White in action this year. Head coach Gus Malzahn announced Saturday the junior quarterback won’t play in the annual A-Day game.More >>
