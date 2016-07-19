Midtown Columbus man has close encounter with strong winds - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Midtown Columbus man has close encounter with strong winds

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Terrifying winds with speeds of up to 75 miles per hour ripped through a portion of Columbus' Midtown area Monday night, without warning. 

Scott Ridenour lives within feet of the WTVM studios. He came in contact with the storm's wraft.

"It was thick, my front door come out of my hand, it bout' blew me off my feet and I had to put every bit of weight I had on the door to shut it and I dead-bolted it,” explained Ridenour.

Scott said his fiance’ grabbed their newborn and 4-year-old child and they all took cover underneath a mattress in the hallway of their home. 

What they thought was a tornado turned out to be a Microburst. Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade described it as quick moving air that moves down from a storm which hits the ground and spreads out in all directions.

On Overlook Drive, Jerry Redding said he moved to Columbus from Arizona three years ago and his sights set on this house because there were no trees in the yard.  But's it's his neighbor's trees, uprooted from the ground, that now smother his yard from both directions. 

Redding’s next door neighbor also experienced their problems with down trees and dangling power lines from a storm that impacted only a few people but in a big way.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly