CPD says man admitted to downloading child porn following arrest

Columbus detectives testified that 26-year-old Royce Holliday admitted to downloading explicit videos of young children having sex with adults during a recorder's court hearing Wednesday afternoon.



Investigator Jeff Kraus with the Columbus Police Department's Special Task Force said officers went to Holliday's parent's home located at 1130 Bryan Avenue on July 14, after detecting a download of child porn from an IP address.

When officers arrived at the parent's home they did not find any child porn on the computer but informed police their son, who lives next door at 1140 Bryan Ave. uses their wi-fi.

Detective Kraus told the court Holliday showed up at his parents’ home asking what was going on. When detectives explained why they were there, they said Holliday said his friend named John, whose last name he did not know, used the Wi-Fi.



Kraus also said the dates and times from the download match the time when Holliday said John last used the computer. That timeframe was right before police arrived at the home with a search warrant.



Police did not find John at the home and said Holliday later admitted to downloading up to 50 child porn videos, which detectives say were found on a USB drive at Holliday's home that he shares with his fiancé.

The video depicted kids as young as five years old having sex with adults.



Holliday's attorney Mark Shelnutt asked Kraus if he had determined if anyone else had access to the computer other than Holliday. Kraus replied, "Holliday told us he used the computer to play games."

Shelnutt entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client. Shellnut also asked the judge to consider the fact that his client has a clean record, previously worked at TSYS and is a graduate of Columbus Technical College when determining bond.

Judge Mary Buckner set bond at $7,500 each for five counts of sexual exploitation of children. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

