CPD receives overwhelming community support in wake of national tragedies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Following the death of multiple officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge over the last few weeks, Columbus is coming together to show appreciation for the local men and women in blue.

It has been an emotional few weeks for law enforcement all across the country as police officers have been targeted. Now businesses and community members are sending the message, "We care, you're appreciated."

Columbus police took to Facebook to show the recent and many donations from water and Gatorade to 65 Papa John's pizzas. Officials say their biggest support hasn't been in material things, rather calls and calls from community members offering their words of thanks.

"We've got a lot of phone calls, we have a lot of people coming up to the officers, thanking them for their service.We have calls coming in of people wanting to bring food, we've had a bunch of cakes," said CPD Major Wanna Baker-Wright.

So far, more than a dozen businesses have offered free services, or specials, or donated items to officers in the Valley.

Major Barker-Wright says these small gestures have really meant the world to the men and women at CPD, adding that it's been a trying few weeks with the recent tragedies.

For a list of businesses showing support for law enforcement click here.

