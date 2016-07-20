East AL church helps family of U.S. 80 crash victims

An East Alabama church says prayer and encouragement is one of the ways they're helping one of their congregants who lost several of her family members in the fatal U.S. 80 accident on Monday.



When City Gate Church heard the tragic news, they came up with a plan to help.



"It's just kinda surreal. It's kinda hard having your whole family taken from you at one time," said Anjanette Thomas via phone interview.



Thomas will no longer be able to see five members of her immediate family.



Her mom, aunt, sister, a niece and a nephew were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 Monday in Russell County.



"They were down spending the weekend with me. They come down quite often and I've seen it on Facebook and on the news. But I never thought that it was my family," said Thomas.



They were on their way back to their home in Albany, LA when their car collided with a 2006 Mack tractor trailer.



Thomas attended City Gate Church in Phenix City. With prayer and encouraging words, members set up a GoFundMe account for Thomas to help with travel and funeral expenses.



"It could have been anybody's family like that and it's just tragic. They just came this weekend to see her and for it to end like that," said Amber Meacham, co-pastor of City Gate Church in Phenix City.



Thomas says she is thankful for the prayer and support, and she also thankful to those who tried to help her family on the scene of the tragic accident.



"And my heart pours out to these people cause I know they got to live with that too just like we do," said Thomas.



"Prayers and [that] the Lord really is the only thing that's going to help her and her family through this time," said Meacham.



The funerals are set for Saturday, July 30 in Hammond, LA.

