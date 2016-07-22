Tips, new training and equipment helps CPD crack down on child porn

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Five arrests over the last six weeks in Columbus, over child pornography charges, comes after a new crackdown went into effect. Now officials say those numbers could rise.

Columbus police have been getting more and more calls and tips about people right here in our community, watching helpless and vulnerable children get sexually exploited.

"It's sickening," said Major Gil Slouchick with the Columbus Police Department.

Thousands and thousands of sickening and highly illegal videos were taken into evidence. Without the recent arrests, officials say it's possible more children could have been sexually abused.

Slouchick says new training, equipment and a partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is helping them crack down on those watching child pornography, before someone could potentially abuse a child themselves.

"It's typically downloaded material, you have on your computer, on your phone. Pictures, magazines that come out with it. Some of the stuff is just absolutely sickening. We've seen where adults are having intercourse with nine-month old babies," said Slouchick.



Over the last few weeks, CPD has taken 5 people into custody, most recently 26-year-old Royce Holliday who was caught with 50 files on a USB drive, along with a soldier, Christopher Delgesso who was found with 50,000 files of child pornography. Police say both men admitted to downloading the material.

While investigators won't say what new tactics and equipment are to thank for the recent arrests, as to not give away law enforcement secrets to those watching the heinous material, they do say justice will be served.

"Judges in Columbus, Georgia dish out pretty severe sentences for individuals for child pornography and molesting children. We take it very seriously and I promise you that our judges take it very seriously. Our district attorney's office take it very seriously," said Slouchick.

Investigators add that they don't believe any of the material found in recent weeks were made in Columbus.

The GBI also released startling numbers this week. In 2014 there were 189 child pornography related arrests. So far in 2016 that number has number to 275 arrests made this year.

