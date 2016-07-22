Hundreds attend Pratt and Whitney's first career expo in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One of the largest aviation manufacturing companies is looking to hire hundreds of people for their Columbus location.



Pratt and Whitney located on Macon Road held their first career expo of the year Friday.



The line was out the door of the Columbus Public Library with hundreds of people looking for their next job at the company. Many came prepared with their resumes for potential onsite interviews.



Pratt and Whitney were looking to fill positions in Forging, Machining, Maintenance, and Engineering. They employ more than a thousand people with five different shifts.



"The people are the ones that make up Pratt and Whitney. It is an aviation company in Columbus that a lot of people are not familiar with the advanced technology that is being used," said Katrina Sabino, HR analyst and recruiter.



There was a presentation in the auditorium of the hallway explaining the company and the different division to potential hires.



