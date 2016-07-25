PCPD investigate shooting death of Columbus man Sunday night

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a homicide following the shooting death of a Columbus man, who was shot and killed Sunday night.

Michael Clark, 40, was shot multiple times at a home located at 9 Setter Drive, near the Industrial Park off Hwy. 431 South, in Phenix City.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. said Clark was pronounced dead at 11:14 pm at Midtown Medical Center.

Police arrested 52-year-old Melvin James at the scene and charged him with murder. A small-caliber handgun was found at the scene. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.