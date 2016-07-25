2 Republicans prepare to face-off in Tuesday's regional election

The run-off race is heating up between two Republican candidates, as they battle for the Georgia congressional district 3 seat.

Voters in North Muscogee County, Harris, Meriwether, and other northern counties in our region will pick between Mike Crane and Drew Ferguson who came within about 100 votes of each other during the primary elections.

The seat has historically been held by a republican, which is something that could make Tuesday's decision quite important, although whoever wins will still face a democrat in the November general election.

"Folks need to feel a representative there, not some political class, but by people who live each and every day the same way they do. Working hard," said Crane.

"I am conservative by nature, but we are very practical in how we approach things, I've got a proven track record of success with creating jobs and lowering taxes," said Ferguson.

Both candidates will continue to push for voter turnout this evening and tomorrow.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.