Columbus Restaurant Week features locally-owned and operated eateries

There's a new event happening this week giving all food lovers or foodies a chance to experience several local eateries in town.



The inaugural Columbus Restaurant Week highlights chefs and some of their best dishes from locally owned and operated restaurants in the city.



Trevor Morris, owner of Trevioli is getting ready to showcase several of their dishes in Columbus' first ever Restaurant Week. Since opening in 2013 in what used to be a storage unit north Columbus, Morris gets the word out about the restaurant through social media.



"We are excited to be in it. We don;t have a huge budget for marketing. You don't billboards for Trevioli. This was a great kick started for getting our name out here," Morris said.



And after several cities around the U.S. have celebrated their food scene with different events, the Fountain City is jumping on board to showcase their culinary scene. Yalla PR has been preparing for this event for more than a year.



"We partnered with U.S. Foods and the Columbus Visitors Bureau, and they did a marketing campaign to bring people regionally to Columbus for the great week from a culinary standpoint. A lot of people travel now, strictly for food," said Katie Bishop-Co-founder of Yalla PR.



In all, 16 locally-owned and operated restaurants are featured in the week-long celebration offering pre-fixed three-course meals ranging from $15 to $30.



"We are featuring a braised duck leg that comes out of Oregon. We make a risotto in-house, it's going to be served with organic mushrooms," Morris said.

Columbus restaurant week starts Monday, July 25 and ends Saturday, July 30 at 11 p.m. No tickets are necessary to participate in the event, just call the restaurant to make sure you don't need to make reservations before dining.



Columbus GA Restaurant week is proud to donate a portion of its proceeds to Georgia Organics, a nonprofit who is growing a resilient food future that builds farmer prosperity, public health, community engagement, and environment renewal.



Click here for other participating restaurants.

