UPDATE: Suspect identified in Wells Fargo bank armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department confirmed that a bank was robbed Tuesday morning and a man is now in custody.

According to police, one suspect, 41-year-old Curtis Huling, robbed the Wells Fargo Bank location at 5590 Milgen Road after 9 a.m. Police said that Huling entered the bank dressed normally and presented the teller with a note asking for an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled the bank with the money.

"One suspect entered the bank stood in the teller line and presented a note to the teller with a note saying this was a robbery. He left the bank with a subsequent amount of currency. He has been taken into custody," said Lt. John Michael with CPD.

Huling was arrested 30 minutes after the robbery in the Carver Park area.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by taking a motor vehicle

"We just follow our procedures as we always do, and our safety of our team members and work closely with police," said Askley Hawthorne, Columbus North District Manager for Wells Fargo. "

"The only thing we can say is that we have all team members safe, no one was harmed, they handled the situation very appropriately. They are amazing, we are very fortunate to have the Columbus police department and the FBI so we appreciate everything that they do," Hawthorne said.

This location was also robbed in March 2016, and the suspect in that robbery was arrested in April.

Huling appeared in court Wednesday morning and waived his hearing. This case has been bound over to Superior Court.

