Voters to decide on Republican sheriff candidate in Marion Co.

Just 40 minutes away from Columbus, voters in Marion County will elect a Republican candidate in the sheriff's race.

We spoke with the top two candidates Tuesday afternoon in Buena Vista.



Whoever wins the Republican run-off election will face the current democratic Sheriff Derrell Neal in November.



Guy Grimsley is currently the captain of investigations at the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. During the election in May, he received 38 percent of the vote.



Eric Ivey is a military veteran and former Americus police officer. He received 31 percent of the vote.



Both candidates believe they would make the best sheriff and continue to move the county forward.



"One of the things I want to implement is work with community policing and involve the entire county into protection and safety here. I believe we need to protect our young and old from neglect and abuse," Grimsley said.



"The youth is my primary concern, to work with them and to have something for them to do here and to work with them and build a better relationship also with the community," Ivey said.



There were five precincts open for voting throughout the county. The elections office say they've had 154 people to vote in early voting and mail-in ballots that will be added to the votes.



The elections office says it has been an exciting run-off election with close to 4,000 registered voters.



"They will be selecting a Republican candidate and those people who are republicans who voted in the last elections is also voting now. Those who didn't vote at all can also vote. We had some of those. But everybody who voted of the democratic candidate won't be able to vote in this election. Having the Republican convention last week may have helped it too.," said Elections Supervisor Anthony Dixon.



Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Marion County.



