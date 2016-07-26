AL grandfather in viral photo with grandson passes away

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The grandfather in the heartwarming viral photo with his grandson sharing matching open heart surgery scars has passed away.

The grandfather, Allan Halstead, endured two open heart surgeries, 18 stents, mini heart attacks and several other health complications.

Although he had many health problems, he shared a sweet bond with his 11-month-old grandson Kolbie Gregware, as he also had open heart surgery at four months old.

Mr. Halstead’s daughter, Brandy Gregware, posted on Facebook sharing the news of Halstead’s funeral arrangements.

“My dad is always thinking ahead told my mom and Aunt Judy last week that instead of flowers he would like donations to be made to Kash and Kolbie's medical fund in his honor,” Mrs. Gregware said.

Mr. Halstead’s funeral will take place at Vance Memorial Chapel located at 3738 US-431 in Phenix City at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“My dad is an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is loved by so many and will never be forgotten,” shared Mrs. Gregware in her Facebook post.

Donations for Kolbie and Kash’s medical fund can be made to CB&T of East Alabama or you can donate to their GoFundMe account by clicking here.

