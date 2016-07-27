Local leaders capture DNC history, mesmerized by first lady's sp - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Local leaders capture DNC history, mesmerized by first lady's speech

Three local politicians with ties to Columbus witnessed history on Tuesday night when Hillary Clinton became the first female nominee for the presidency of the United States.

Congressman Sanford Bishop, a superdelegate along with his wife, Vivian Creighton Bishop, the Municipal Court Clerk of Muscogee County, and Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre are participating as delegates at the Democratic National Convention.

"I think it's phenomenal; I think in its historical perspective, it's long overdue but I think the good thing is she is imminently qualified," Bishop said.  

Hillary Clinton clinched the nomination following a speech by her husband former President Bill Clinton.

The trio were also at the Wells Fargo Center when Michelle Obama gave what’s being dubbed as an ‘electrifying’ speech on Tuesday night. Representative Calvin Smyre said the first lady did a great job and brought the crowd to tears.

“I’ve heard Michelle speak many, many times, but I have not been as moved as I was last night as I have been at any convention that I’ve attended," Smyre said. "Not only in the substance, but the form and the manner in which she gave it. And to me that is a compliment when a person giving a speech of that magnitude, can collaborate, the presence of it and the delivery of it - everybody is still talking about it."

“Her speech was just overwhelming. I didn’t see a dry eye in the group that I was sitting with who was mostly females," Creighton Bishop said. "We were spellbound. You could hear a pin fall in there. I think everybody listed to her. She had so much to say, she was so positive even when she made reference to Donald Trump."

Creighton Bishop also added that Mrs. Obama is a wonderful person to work with. She chaired the first lady’s exit luncheon in May and worked very closely with Mrs. Obama in the last year in Washington, DC.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump did not take to twitter Tuesday night following Clinton’s nomination. But a new CNN poll shows Trump leading Hillary Clinton by 44 to 39 percent.  

