VIDEO: Dog says 'mama' for a chance at takeout food

'Mama' is just a word...until your dog says it. (Source: Sam Giovanni/YouTube screenshot)

(WTVM) - Most dogs bark or jump at the opportunity to eat human food - but this dog took the words right out of his owner's mouth for the chance at a treat.

In a video from 2015 posted by Sam Giovanni, a mother has captured the attention of her baby boy and her Australian Shepherd dog as she ate. The home video starts as she's playfully attempting to get her son to say 'mama' for a bite of food.

That's when the dog - who was clearly hungry at the time - said it instead. The cute little boy did not like his pet stealing his thunder, and gently tried to shoo him away.

You can watch the video here.

And for those worried that the dog didn't get a bite of the food, he totally did.

