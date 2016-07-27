Woman dies in hot car in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman dies in hot car in Columbus

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has confirmed the first heat-related death in Columbus.

Barbara Sternberg, 54, was found dead inside her car around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

The car was in the Medical Center West parking lot, formerly Doctor's Hospital. A woman who was sitting in the lobby of the hospital noticed Sternberg in the car and said she appeared to have been dead.

The woman alerted security who busted the window of the car to get to Sternberg. The coroner said the lady was already dead, and at that time, it was 90 degrees outside and even hotter inside the car. The exact temperature of the car was undetermined.

The coroner didn’t know how long Sternberg had been inside the car, but she was wearing a medical bracelet indicating she'd been released from a medical facility. It's unclear though if she was leaving or arriving at the parking lot hospital.

Worley believes Sternberg got sick and fainted. She then died from hyperthermia. The doors to the unknown vehicle were locked and Sternberg's keys were inside her pocket, according to Worley.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly