'Lawnmower Lady' nabs murder suspect, police rally around her

Lori Boyd, aka 'The Lawnmower Lady,' is credited with assisting police in the capture of a wanted murder suspect on Monday. (Source: Elizabeth White/WTVM)

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – “You asked the wrong lady for water.”

That’s what Lori Boyd, known around Valley, AL as the “Lawnmower Lady,” told a wanted murder suspect following his capture by police on Monday.

Now, as she struggles to pay her bills, the Valley Police Department is rallying the community to help her.

Boyd came in contact with 22-year-old Larry Bradford Moore on Monday afternoon after he allegedly shot and killed Lorena Dawn Leasure, 36, as they and two others traveled on I-85 northbound several hours earlier.

Boyd said she called police when she saw a suspicious man in the area.

“I was suspicious,” Boyd told News Leader 9’s Elizabeth White on Monday. “He was thirsty, he didn’t live in the neighborhood, he had no shoes on, he had cuts up and down his legs like he was running down some brush, and cuts on his arms.”

She said Moore asked to charge his phone but she couldn't help him, and she directed Moore to the main road. Boyd said she called police as she hopped back on her lawnmower and grabbed her machete.

Boyd told police that she would follow him, and she led police to him as he stopped at the Valley Pharmacy. Since Moore's capture, Boyd’s story has been spread across the county.

A Boston native, she lived there for 33 years until she moved to Florida and then to Valley in 2007 to be closer to her mother. Her mother passed away in 2012, and she now finds herself in a financial crisis.

According to a Facebook post made by Valley, AL Police Department Chief Tommy Weldon on Tuesday, a meal he shared with Boyd revealed a number of things she needed.

Boyd is struggling to keep her utilities on and is currently without running water. A number of debts also have her bank account in dire straits. Chief Weldon is asking the community to donate $1,500 to Boyd so she can settle some debts and take care of herself and her beloved dogs, Patriot and Brady.

“I realize that $1,500 is a large request,” Weldon wrote. “I plan to ask Crimestoppers to pay a reward for her assistance in [Monday’s] arrest. We will never know what the outcome would have been, had she not called when she did, alerting us to the suspect being at Valley Pharmacy.”

Weldon said that checks can be made payable to Tommy Weldon and donations can be dropped off at Chambley’s Bait and Tackle, Daniel’s Drive-In, or the Valley Police Department.

The Lawnmower Lady’s story is so prolific, that even her native home’s newspaper, the Boston Globe, profiled her on Wednesday.

Weldon told the Globe, "She was Boston attitude. She is an interesting lady."

Meanwhile, Moore has been charged with murder and is being held at the Chambers County Jail.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.