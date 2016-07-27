2 arrested after infant tests positive for marijuana

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit made two arrests in connection to child cruelty on Wednesday.

Police arrested Taylor Frazier and Shayla Melton, both 19 years old, for cruelty to children in the first-degree.

Police were called to the Medical Center on July 6 after their 11-week old daughter had what police are calling suspicious injuries.

A Columbus police report reveals the infant tested positive for amphetamines and marijuana.

They are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m.

More details are expected to come out as to how the drugs got into the baby's system and what injuries the child received.

