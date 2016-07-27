Grand Jury returns indictment for Upatoi triple murder suspects

On Tuesday afternoon, a grand jury returned an indictment for three suspects in a high-profile crime in the Columbus area earlier this year.

Raheem Gibson, Jervarceay Tapley and Rufus Burks are accused of breaking into Gloria Short's Upatoi home on Jan. 4, killing her, her son Caleb Short and her 11-year-old granddaughter Gianna Lindsey.

Following the murders, residents in the Chattahoochee Valley were fearful for their safety.



According to Gibson's attorney Mark Shelnutt, Gibson and his co-defendants were indicted on six counts of murder, first degree burglary, kidnapping and two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.



"I was disappointed that he was indicted obviously because we don't believe and we've have said from the beginning he has adamantly denied having any participation whatsoever in any kind of murder," says Shelnutt.



An arraignment hearing will be held Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. inside of Judge Gil McBride's courtroom.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.