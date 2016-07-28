Medical experts say heat-related illness is preventable - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Medical experts say heat-related illness is preventable

Medical experts with the West Central Georgia Department of Public Health say heat-related illnesses and deaths are 100 percent preventable. (Source: WTVM) Medical experts with the West Central Georgia Department of Public Health say heat-related illnesses and deaths are 100 percent preventable. (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The first heat-related death happened Tuesday evening in Columbus after 54-year-old Barbara Sternberg dies of hyperthermia, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office. 

But medical experts with the West Central Georgia Department of Public Health say heat-related illnesses and deaths are 100 percent preventable.

Valerie Scruggs, a Registered Nurse with the West Central Georgia Department of Public Health said it only takes 5 minutes for a person’s body to get in the danger zone of overheating.  

“Medical conditions, medications a person is taking and their age and where you’re working are several variables or contributing factors that could cause your body to heat up very fast,” said Scruggs.

There are steps people can take to help avoid heat exhaustion when working outdoors or sitting in a hot car.  Scruggs recommends loosening your clothes, getting in a shaded area as quickly as possible and drink plenty of water if you start to feel faint or sweaty.

“Drink between 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour if you’re working outside to stay hydrated. Get somewhere as soon as you can to get out of the car and into a cool environment to start lowering your body temperature,” added Scruggs.

The body starts to shut down when it doesn’t get the basic essentials needed to function properly like oxygen and water. 

“When in excessive heat, your body temperature will start to rise which can cause you to become confused and disoriented, your blood will start to thin and your blood pressure can go up, your heart starts to overwork a little and you do start to feel faint.”

In Sternberg’s case, authorities said it’s unclear if she was arriving or leaving the Medical Center parking lot when she was found dead inside her car by hospital security. Her keys were in her pocket. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly