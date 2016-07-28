CPD arrests woman on child cruelty charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a woman on Monday on child cruelty charges.

Lakeitha Love, 24, was arrested and charged with child cruelty in the first-degree following a two month investigation.

Police were contacted after her child was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain while wearing a cast. It was discovered that the child maggots inside the cast.

The Department of Family and Children services was also contacted in the case.

Love appeared in court Thursday morning and was given a $10,000 bond and her case was bound over to Superior Court.

