Muscogee County Schools touts successes on Georgia Milestones - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee County Schools touts successes on Georgia Milestones

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Muscogee County School District has responded to the way students performed on the Georgia Milestone’s assessment this year.

Student scores increased across the board in science and social studies at the elementary level overall. 

For example, Matthews Elementary School had the highest percentage of students in the district who performed as ‘Distinguished Learner’ in science with 35, just .4 percent higher compared to Britt David Magnet School’s 34.7 percent. 

Georgia Milestones uses four levels of performance: Beginning Learners, Developing Learners, Proficient Learners and Distinguished Learners to determine student achievement.

‘Beginning Learners’ are students that require a significant amount of support from home and school to be successful in the next grade level.

‘Distinguished Learners’ have shown mastery beyond grade level, according to the district.

“We’re glad about the increases that we’ve seen. We obviously have some areas we want to work on in terms of seeing overall increases as well as beating and meeting the state averages,” stated Patrick Knopf, Director of Research and Assessment for Muscogee County Schools.

Math and English Language Arts are two subject areas the district will be focusing on for the upcoming school year.

“We saw some decrease in some areas in ELA and math. Those are areas that we were focusing on in terms of looking at the alignments for the pacing guides and making sure everything is lineup as to what the test is expecting," added Knopf.

Waddell and Georgetown Elementary Schools were among the schools with the lowest percent of students performing at the ‘Distinguished Learner’ level with 1.4 percent for both schools in ELA.   

One huge accomplishment for the district was the high school level. Students in Muscogee County beat the state average in analytic geometry.

The Georgia Department of Education said the percent of students achieving the ‘Proficient Learner’ level and Above increased for 23 of the 32 tests.
 
Knopf added he believes the overall increases were due to increased instruction time for students in the classroom overall.

To see a full breakdown of the test results statewide, you can click here

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly