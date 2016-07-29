Friday is National Chicken Wing Day – here are the deals!

This Nov. 16, 2015 photo shows hands off party wings with cilantro sour cream dip and honey sriracha in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

(WTVM) – Mmmm…Chicken wings.

You love them as a staple for lunch and tailgates, and they go perfectly with any beverage.

Chicken wings originated in Buffalo, NY in 1964, according to the National Chicken Wing Day website.

July 29 is the day we celebrate the chicken wing – one of America’s favorite foods. A list of restaurants is celebrating this saucy favorite. Here are a list of deals (please contact each individual local restaurant to see if they are participating the deal before attempting to redeem it):

Buffalo Wild Wings – (DINE-IN ONLY) half-price wings through July 29. BWW is also offering a $300 gift card if you share a photo of yourself at a Buffalo Wild Wings location on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BDubsWingDay by July 29.

We enlisted “half” of @22wiggins to take on fans in a game of HORSE for #NationalChickenWingDay.https://t.co/sgYVQmr3bT — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) July 27, 2016

Wingstop – You can get five of their boneless or classic wings from FREE! Click here to see the participating locations.

Hooters - All-you-can-eat traditional wings and boneless wings for $14.99 and $12.99, respectively. However, prices may vary by location.

Did we miss any locations participating #NationalWingDay? Let us know on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.