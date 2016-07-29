Columbus officer donates books to kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is going beyond the badge to improve literacy. Thanks to his vision, books are now available for kids to take home after shooting hoops.

It's a wonderful concept, kids playing at the Frank Chester Recreation Center on Benning Dr.

Drive can pick up a book on their way home from south police precinct, both facilities are connected.

It's called the little free library. The Columbus Police Department held a ceremony at precinct this morning.

Sergeant Thomas Hill came up with idea as a way to help enhance reading skills and to bridge gap between officers and the community.

"Just fun enjoy reading further their education it will afford them an opportunity to meet the officers who work this area because the books will be accessible at the south precinct...just further those bonds between the officer, the community at the youth." said Sgt. Thomas Hill with the Columbus Police Department.

The project was dedicated to fallen officer Suzanne Huffman. She died in October of 2015 during a hiking accident. Huffman's family attended the event Friday and had the honor of cutting the ribbon. Huffman left behind five children.

