Urban League of Columbus hosts luncheon for faith-based community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus held their fourth annual Pastors and Faith-Based Community lunch this afternoon.



The luncheon celebrates the faith community's support of the Urban League. The theme of the event at the Columbus Civic Center was Providing Resources and Bridging the Gap to Unity and Economic Equality for all.



"We can get pastors together and allow them and the community to know what the Urban League is really doing. The Urban League is about economic empowerment and we are working with youth on up to make an impact on their lives so that we can have a better community," said L.D. Skinner, Sr., Urban League Board member and Pastor of Bread of Life Christian Center.



The Urban League also set up a voter registration table to give the youth in attendance a chance to register.



