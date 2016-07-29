Kia plant in West Point continues to grow and bring steady jobs to area

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - Since it's inception, the Kia Manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia has been a leading source of employment for several surrounding counties.



Most people may never see the inside of a KIA plant which includes shops for stamping, welding, painting and general assembly.



"Recently, the Kia brand was ranked the number one brand. Doesn't matter if you are premium or non-premium," said Stuart Countess, Chief Administrative Officer since 2008.



The site is a $1.1 billion investment to the state of Georgia.



"The total impact on employment is 15,000 total people. When you look at the supply base of which of that 15,000 you have 3,000 team members that are employed here on site," said Countess.



Kia Manufacturing is also influencing the next generation of workers. The company has partnerships with areas colleges and local school systems through a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math initiative.



"It gives them some really good exposure in what it takes in our case to build a car," said Countess.



Those who work at Kia come from Troup, Meriwether, Harris and even parts of Alabama. And employees who had a hand in building one of their vehicles have continuous training to make quality vehicles.



"There's such a great dedication. They come to work every day wanting to produce the best vehicle that can be found everywhere in the entire world not just the local region," said Countess.



Located off Interstate 85 South in Troup County, they have the ability to produce 360,000 vehicles a year.



