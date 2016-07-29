74-year-old grandmother drops hot gospel mixtape, takes internet - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

74-year-old grandmother drops hot gospel mixtape, takes internet by storm

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
She's got bars...for Jesus. (Source: YouTube) She's got bars...for Jesus. (Source: YouTube)

(WTVM) – Do you need the powerful word of God set to some 808s? Then we have the music for you.

Meet Lyrical Lively – a 74-year-old grandmother whose real name is Sister Bobbie Lively. She is a minister, theology teacher and former missionary, according to The Telegraph

Sister Lively can credit her new-found fame to handing a mixtape, entitled Uh-Huh, out at a gas station earlier this week.

Twitter user Keith Brown tweeted a photo of the mixtape he said Lively gave to him on July 27 in Mississippi. The rest is internet gold.

“She gave me her CD at [the] gas station. She 74 rapping for Jesus," Brown tweeted.

Her tight lyrical stylings have since gone viral, and people are clamoring for her mixtape faster than they did Drake’s last album.

Her record label, House of Judah, tweeted a link to her music being available on Twitter. 

Brown said that Lively is excited about her music picking up steam for the Lord. 

She's currently a Twitter darling, too, with everyone really excited about her music. Lively’s music is available on Spotify and Tidal. You can check out the video here. 

Needless to say, Lyrical Lively has been an inspiration to many on social media. 

And her producers couldn't be more proud of her and her ability to spread the word of God through her music. 

