VIDEO: Columbus firefighter saves dog from house fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia woman who goes above and beyond the call of duty is getting the recognition she deserves after saving a dog from a house fire Friday night.

Miranda Baras may work part-time at the Animal Ark rescue shelter as a volunteer, but she is full time at saving lives one dog or cat at a time. Baras also works as a firefighter and EMT for Columbus Fire and EMS, and Friday night she helped save a 14-year-old dog from a house fire on Beacon Avenue.

We're working to gather more info on a house fire on Beacon Ave. in Columbus this evening. (Video C/O @jzozayaWTVM) pic.twitter.com/xdJyL5kldF — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) July 30, 2016

The dog was completely overcome and unresponsive when firefighters pulled him from the home, according to a Facebook post on The Columbus Department of Fire and EMS page.

The firefighters, including Miranda Baras, used donated pet rescue mask kits to save the K-9 that was trapped inside the home. After treatment, the dog was able to get up and walk around!

“She is superwoman and saves pets and people every day! And when she’s not working, she’s volunteering with the elderly,” said Assistant Director at Animal Ark Rescue Caitlyn Townsend.

The mask kits were sponsored by Dr. Wylie at Double Churches Animal Clinic.

