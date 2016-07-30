Meet and Greet forges better relationships between citizens, law enforcement

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - A round of applause was only a part of how Columbus law enforcement officers were honored Saturday by members of the Chattahoochee Valley Backing the Blue organization.



"It's a wonderful sight to see," said Micah Holland, Backing the Blue's president. "They deserve all the support that we can give and more."



Holland and others with the nonprofit organization had a simple goal in mind for this first meet and greet event with police: have a good time.



"Eat, enjoy each other's company...get to know each other," Holland said. "Develop a good bond between citizens and law enforcement."



Charles Fromkin, an officer with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, said he came to the event hoping to accomplish the same thing.



"I love doing stuff like this," Fromkin said. "I think any law enforcement officer would love to shake someone's hand, and see how they feel about us and we get to feel around and see about them."



"They are the frontline," said Misty Sipes-Hall, a CV Backing the Blue board member.

Sipes-Hall said officers deserve more recognition for the dangerous job they face every day.



"They are the ones that are here to protect us, to help us, to do whatever it is they can do and they do a lot," she said.



In addition to this one-on-one encounter, Holland said supporters have made sure officers have heard their appreciation on social media.



"Once we created a platform and a vehicle for people to express that love, it's just incredible; the outpouring that people have," Holland said.



Fromkin, a member of the MCSO Honor Guard, said this showing of support has reinforced his desire to continue his efforts to reach out to the rest of the community.



"I'm looking forward to more events like this, and Lord willing, I'll be there," Fromkin said.



Holland said CV Backing the Blue Group is working on another community project that will allow officers and their families to interact with a larger group of citizens, in an effort to strengthen the relationship between civilians and law enforcement.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit their official website at this link.

Copyright WTVM 2016, All rights reserved.









