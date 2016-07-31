Columbus pizza delivery woman allegedly shot at during delivery Sunday

A Columbus pizza driver remains shaken after being shot at while out on a delivery at Eagle Trace Apartments on Sunday. (Source: WTVM)

A Columbus pizza driver remains shaken after allegedly being shot at while out on a delivery at Eagle Trace Apartments on Sunday.

The driver, Christina Taylor, who works for a Columbus-location Domino's Pizza, got a call to deliver several pizzas to an apartment complex on Torch Hill Road.

Taylor says she arrived at the apartments just before 7 p.m. on a routine delivery. According to Taylor, she had been called to deliver six pizzas, which she says she dropped after she heard the gunshots.

Taylor remembered hearing a younger man ordering the pizza on the phone, as well as hearing a woman's voice in the background.

"An individual came to the door and asked me how much it was again," Taylor said.

The customer shut the door according to Taylor asking her to hold on just a minute.

"A few seconds later the gunshots came out to the left of me," Taylor said.

Taylor was not injured and the apartment was empty by the time officers arrived.

Police say this case is still under investigation.

