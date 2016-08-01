Muscogee County teachers head back to class on Monday

A Muscogee County School principal welcomed teachers back with a French Toast Breakfast at Wesley Heights Elementary on Amber Drive Monday morning.

This is Dr. Precious Evans' fifth year hosting the hearty welcome back for returning and new teachers.

Teachers entered the doors and walked into the cafeteria decorated with fresh flowers, tablecloths, and treats for the educators.

“I give baskets to the teachers. The new teacher received things they can use in their classroom, like Ramen noodles, water bottle, folders for them to keep important documents,” explained Evans.

The noodles can certainly come in handy as teachers sometimes get too busy to grab lunch. After breakfast, teachers have meetings and later go to their classroom to be setting up for students to arrive.

The first day of class for students is Monday, Aug. 8.

