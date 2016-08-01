Columbus art group hopes to boost creativity and literacy

Boosting creativity and literacy is the goal of a special donation from the Columbus First Friday Art Walk organization.

On Monday, the art group donated to the Girls Inc. organization.

Girls Inc. has centers across the country to provide a weekly average of 30 after-school care, weekend, and summer activities.

On Monday, the young ladies in Columbus receives a special place to do one of the most encouraged activities, which is reading.

Representatives of the First Friday Art Walk group that hosts monthly art activities in Uptown Columbus, donated two decorated book shelves and encouraged the girls to draw on them.

The special activity let the girls express their creative side and feel a personal connection to their new furniture.

Administrators with Girls Inc. say they will be encouraging even more reading with their upcoming, Drop Everything and Read initiative.

"It encourages them to always have something on hand to read, and builds that habit of reading. Literacy is one of our big focuses here at Girls Inc because it's a big part of our mission in terms of girls being strong," said local Girls Inc. Executive Director Leann Malone.

People who attended the July 1 event by First Friday Art Walk wrote inspirational words and drew images on the book shelves to inspire the girls.

United Way helps this local group find people and organizations across the area who can benefit from a special art project like these bookshelves.

