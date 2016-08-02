Family brawl turns deadly in Uptown Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family brawl turns deadly in Uptown Columbus

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a weekend family gathering turned deadly for a Cleveland, OH man.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said 65-year-old Kirby Scott was attending a retirement party on Front Avenue late Saturday night.

Scott left the gathering and allegedly got into an altercation with a younger relative after he returned to the party. The incident then escalated into what authorities are calling a group assault when other family members jumped in.

Scott went into cardiac arrest at the scene and was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he died around 12:50 a.m. on Monday. 

The exact cause of death has not been determined. Bryan said he is hoping the results of an autopsy will reveal more information about how Scott died.

It is still unclear what led to the family brawl.

