‘Lawnmower Lady’ receives new ride on Tuesday

Lori Boyd, aka 'The Lawnmower Lady,' is credited with assisting police in the capture of a wanted murder suspect on Monday. (Source: Elizabeth White/WTVM)

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – The Lawnmower Lady of Valley, AL has captured hearts with her spirit and for helping bring an alleged criminal to justice – now she’s being rewarded for her good deed.

Lori Boyd, 54, A.K.A. the Lawnmower Lady, has received national attention for helping police capture Larry Moore, who is accused of murdering a woman along I-85 northbound on July 25.

Following his capture, Boyd’s story of financial struggles was told by Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon as a way to repay her for keeping their community safe.

Now, one east Alabama business will be assisting that repayment by gifting her a new lawnmower. Boyd earns money by cutting grass in Valley neighborhoods to make money as she's disabled and living off social security.

CTE Small Engines in Opelika presented Boyd with a new lawnmower on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the new lawnmower, Chief Weldon posted on Facebook that more than $2,300 has been raised for Boyd as of July 28, including several donations from her native Boston.

