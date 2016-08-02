Son of MLB Hall of Famer Tom Glavine verbally commits to Auburn - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

sports

Son of MLB Hall of Famer Tom Glavine verbally commits to Auburn

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Peyton Glavine verbally committed to Auburn as a part of their recruiting Class of 2017. (Source: Twitter screenshot) Peyton Glavine verbally committed to Auburn as a part of their recruiting Class of 2017. (Source: Twitter screenshot)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The son of a former Atlanta Braves starter and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee has agreed to be a part of the future of Auburn Tigers baseball.

Peyton Glavine, the 17-year-old son of legendary Braves southpaw Tom Glavine, tweeted on Monday he has verbally committed to play baseball at Auburn University as a member of their recruiting class of 2017.

“Blessed beyond belief to say that I have committed to play baseball at Auburn University!! #WarEagle @PerfectGameUSA,” the younger Glavine tweeted.

The tweet also included a photo of Peyton with his parents and younger brother in front of a large AU outside of the baseball complex.

Peyton attends Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Alpharetta and was a junior last school year., He plays outfield in addition to being a left-handed pitcher, according to his profile on PerfectGame.org.

Peyton’s father played 22 seasons for the Braves and New York Mets before retiring in 2008. Tom Glavine had a lifetime record of 305-203, with a 3.54 lifetime ERA and 2,607 strikeouts.

The elder Glavine was a 2-time NL Cy Young award winner and appeared in 10 All-Star games. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 with fellow Braves starting pitcher Greg Maddox and former Braves manager Bobby Cox and former American League power hitter and Auburn alum Frank Thomas.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

