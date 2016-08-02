Close in votes, GA could be a battleground state for presidential candidates

The final two presidential candidates will be duking it out to win over voters in Georgia.



Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton are neck and neck in the polls, making it a battleground state for the first time in years.



In a recent poll by Landmark-Rosetta Stone, Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton are tied for voters in Georgia.



The poll, which was conducted over the weekend, found Trump and Clinton deadlocked with 45 percent of the vote. Hilary Clinton got a boost after the Democratic Convention last week in Philadelphia.



Georgia has traditionally leaned towards a red state or more republican, but because of the new poll it now falls into the category of being a swing or battleground state.



"It's the campaign speeches. I think it's about steps and missteps. So that means if someone says something that's compelling. It could help garner support but as we've seen in this campaign or this election sometimes it's missteps too or potentially inflammatory or controversial statements that could ignite," said Dr. Frederick Gordon, CSU Political Science Department.



Dr. Frederick Gordon with the Columbus State Political Science Department says Georgia could turn back into a one party state down the line before election day but it will depend on the next couple of debates.



The state has 16 electoral college votes up for grabs.



