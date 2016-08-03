President Obama commutes 200+ federal sentences, 10 from GA

(WTVM) – President Barack Obama announced on Wednesday that he was commuting 214 federal prison sentences, the most in one day by a U.S. President since 1900.

Out of the 214 commuted sentences, 10 of the people were from Georgia, although a few of them were sentenced in different states.

The most notable Georgia sentence to be commuted by President Obama was the 2000 life sentence given to Minnie Pearl Thomas, the grandmother of Denver Broncos wide receiver and Georgia native Demaryius Thomas.

In 2016, Thomas’s mother, Katina Smith, has her drug sentence commuted by President Obama.

BREAKING: @POTUS just commuted the sentences of 214 additional people, surpassing the past 9 presidents combined. pic.twitter.com/mpr78ANJvX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 3, 2016

The commuted sentences all stem from drug-related convictions. The following Georgians with commuted sentences are:

Sidney J. Ball – Lenox, GA Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 12.04 kilograms of cocaine; Southern District of Texas Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (January 30, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.

Lucius Boswell – Madison, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); Middle District of Georgia Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (September 5, 1997) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.

Eddie Lee Brown – Brunswick, GA Offense: Distribution of cocaine hydrochloride (two counts); Southern District of Georgia Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; six years' supervised release (June 12, 2000) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.

James Oliver Fambro – Decatur, GA Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense; Northern District of Florida Sentence: 300 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release, $500 fine (April 5, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.

J. B. Farris, Jr. – Atlanta, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine; possession with the intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Georgia Sentence: 360 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (January 26, 1993) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.

Christopher Green – Waycross, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine hydrochloride and crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (two counts); Southern District of Georgia Sentence: Life imprisonment (December 23, 1997) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on August 3, 2017.

Milton Kemp – Jewell, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute crack cocaine; distribution of crack cocaine; Southern District of Georgia Sentence: 280 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (April 19, 2000) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.

James LaRon Knight – Jonesboro, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Southern District of Alabama Sentence: 292 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (November 23, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.

Ronald Perry Moon – Commerce, GA Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Northern District of Georgia Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $2,000 fine (February 10, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016, and unpaid balance of $2,000 fine remitted.

Minnie Pearl Thomas – Allentown, GA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; distribution of cocaine; Middle District of Georgia Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (July 20, 2000) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on December 1, 2016.



Obama has now commuted the sentences of 562 people, more than any other president.

"This is a country that believes in second chances." —@POTUS on granting clemency: https://t.co/2CzoA4CDRt pic.twitter.com/5FNwTo2lan — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 3, 2016

