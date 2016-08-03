Harris County deputy offering free back to school haircuts

A Harris County Deputy is digging into his own pockets to give 20 kids a free back-to-school haircut, and there's still space to get your child involved!

Deputy Tim Greene is asking parents to take a few minutes to sit down with their children as they write a paragraph about what they want to be when they grow up.

In exchange, Greene will set up a free back to school cut at In the Zone Barbershop in Columbus.

Greene says he wants kids to be goal-focused starting the school year off, and knows the importance of appearance in doing so.

"When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good you perform good, and that's what we want. We support them, we're behind them, and we want them to be responsible and accountable," said Greene.

You can Facebook message Deputy Greene with your child's paragraph. If 20 students participate, Columbus Technical College's Police Chief Tom Barnes will match the donation as well.

