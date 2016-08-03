Woman pleads guilty to multimillion dollar fraud at husband's law firm

A Columbus woman pleaded guilty to a massive wire fraud case in Muscogee County on Tuesday afternoon in federal court.

Sonya Eddings, represented by Barbara Agricola McCormick, testified this week that she committed the fraud while working at her now-ex-husband's law firm.



"She essentially pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in the amount of $2.3 million," says McCormick.



According to a document from the U.S. District Attorney's office, the Eddings' company EHI was in financial distress and the expenses of the firm's general operating account frequently exceeded its income.

To conceal and cover these deficiencies, monies from the Interest On Lawyers Trust Account were routinely transferred to the firm's general operating account by the Defendant.



"The way it ended up working the attorney's IOLTA account that is reserved only for the clients money, the bank will send the money and the attorney's office will then pay that to the appropriate parties and to my understanding these monies were not always used for the clients and the transactions that were paid," says McCormick.

A red flag went up October 2011 when their company missed a mortgage payoff for more than $176,000. That's when an auditor came in and discovered the misappropriation of funds.



Sonya Eddings is scheduled for sentencing in federal court on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

