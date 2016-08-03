Columbus City Council weighs budget proposal for 2017 Transportation Projects

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - A series of projects are slated for 2017, with the goal to give the Fountain City some new community spaces, and easier access to move from Point A to Point B.



In an email sent by Columbus' Deputy City Manager of Finance Pamela Hodge, the City Council has already heard proposals for transportation projects throughout the city.



The total budget for all the listed projects is $16.5 million.



Some examples include one project set at $1.3 million, which would see the last block of 10th Street in Uptown Columbus, right off Bay Avenue, turned into a welcome plaza for visitors spending the day on the Riverwalk.



Another example on Victory Drive, worth $1.5 million dollars, would provide citizens with an elevated bridge - designed as a nature trail - to cross over and continue on Shelby Street.



The list doesn't just include new building projects. The city's planning and development department also allowed room in the budget to restore some structures, like the bridge on Reese Road going over Cooper Creek, at a price of $2.5 million.



Elsewhere in town, the list would include installing traffic signals on the intersection of Ada Avenue and Wynnton Road, as well as adding smart traffic software several major intersections in Midland.



Columbus City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 9, to vote on authorizing the project budget.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.



