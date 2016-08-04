GA man arrested for having sex with goat

PAULDING COUNTY, GA (WTVM/AP) – A Georgia man was arrested and charged with having a sexual encounter with a farm animal late last month.

According to a Paulding County Sheriff's police report, Freddie Wadsworth, 65, of Douglasville, was charged with bestiality after his neighbors reported an indecent exposure incident on July 27.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw a man, later identified as Wadsworth, performing a sexual act on a goat, which the sheriff’s office identified as a white female goat.

Wadsworth continues to be held for prosecution at the Paulding County Detention Center. Bestiality is a felony and the punishment for a conviction is between one to five years.

