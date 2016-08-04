VIDEO: Man cries after seeing mother for first time in 10 years

The moments after Jeffrey spots his mom around the corner will have you feeling all of the feels. (Source: Shannon Slattery/Facebook screenshot)

(WTVM) – If you need a good cry today, here’s a story that will move you to tears.

In a Facebook post that’s gone viral, Shannon Slattery captures her boyfriend, Jeffrey, reuniting with his mother.

He hadn’t seen his mother, who lives in their native Libreville, Gabon, in 10 years. The reunion was aided by his brother, Axel, who lives in Florida, who traveled to visit his brother and the couple’s first child, Christian.

“Jeffrey's brother surprised him today by flying in from Florida to meet Christian and I. Jeff's mom came all the way from Libreville, Gabon. Jeff hasn't seen his mom in 10 years his reaction is priceless. I love my man and his huge heart. Love my new family,” Slattery wrote on the post on July 26.

Jeffrey reacted emotionally to seeing his mother, tearfully falling on his knees as she went to embrace him.

The Facebook video has been viewed more than 5 million times.

You can watch the video here.

