AL boy receives dream room makeover as family grieves Army father's death

An Alabama boy received the surprise of a lifetime Friday afternoon as his family continues to grieve the loss of his hero, his father who served in the military.

WTVM surprised 9-year-old Logan Cagle and his family with the big news of a dream room makeover. The family was under the impression they were only being told that they were finalists in the contest.

Logan's father, Christopher Cagle, served in the military for more than 10 years, including two tours in Iraq. During his service, Chris had injuries that caused him to lose the use of his right arm. In 2013, he was diagnosed with ALS. He died in January 2016.

Logan called his father his best friend.

"One of Chris' three last wishes was to see Logan play basketball and one of the best nurses ever, Melvin King, got him up and got him to go see Logan play basketball," says Gail Cagle, Logan's grandmother.

This is Logan. He is the winner of the @WTVM Dream Room Makeover. He lost his soldier father to ALS in January. pic.twitter.com/paYrSFLTgm — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnWTVM9) August 5, 2016

Logan, who loves all sports, says his father taught him how to play baseball, a theme he wants in his arcade-style dream room.

"I always wanted to get this stuff done for him that his daddy wanted for him but I don't know if I am going to be able to now because of the life insurance stuff doesn't get straightened out," says Gail.

WTVM, in partnership with military nonprofit Active Heroes and law firm Montlick and Associates, will take care of all the expenses to give this fourth-grader the room he's always wanted.

"I didn't know all this was coming," Gail said.

Even though Logan says he misses his father dearly, he has still maintained A's and B's in school and for that, his family says they know his father is proud.

"He's the best dad ever," says Logan.

The dream room makeover construction will take place in the next month.

